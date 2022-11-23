The Violinist

Not Available

Kianush is a street musician who plays violin on the streets of Tehran. His life is tough as he lives with his cousin and supports his family living in his hometown, but he enjoys his life with music. One day, a piano-playing girl is impressed by his superb performance and suggests they play together. Living as a street musician because of his lack of education, Kianush hopes to build a new musical life with new people. However, he loses his violin at a bus stop and his hopes are dashed. As cited at the beginning of the film, director Mohammad-Ali Talebi’s Violinist is based on a true story. While the people of Tehran suffer the hardships of life and all kinds of accidents, this film portrays a young man trying to bridge the gap between this harsh reality and his dream. The Iranian music expressed through Kianush’s violin performances throughout the film offer another element to enjoy in the film.