Lonely hostess Kiyo spends her days propositioning men on the cold streets of Tokyo and being beaten by her violent pimp, Tetsuya. One day her luck seems to change when she meets a charming foreigner named Anchin and a romance blossoms but soon everything falls apart when she becomes pregnant. Upon hearing the news Anchin flees Tokyo. With nowhere left to go she turns to The Viper, a scorned spirit that has been with her since birth.