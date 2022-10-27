The Virgo, the Taurus and the Capricorn

Not Available

Distressed that her wayward husband, Gianni (Alberto Lionello), forsakes her favors and seduces a series of other women, drop-dead gorgeous Gioia (Edwige Fenech) turns to handsome lothario Patrizio (Ray Lovelock) to help her get revenge. Will her enthusiastic affair help Gianni see the error of his ways? Luciano Martino directs this saucy comedy that also stars Aldo Maccione, Alvaro Vitali and Olga Bisera.