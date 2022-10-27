Not Available

The Virgo, the Taurus and the Capricorn

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Devon Film

Distressed that her wayward husband, Gianni (Alberto Lionello), forsakes her favors and seduces a series of other women, drop-dead gorgeous Gioia (Edwige Fenech) turns to handsome lothario Patrizio (Ray Lovelock) to help her get revenge. Will her enthusiastic affair help Gianni see the error of his ways? Luciano Martino directs this saucy comedy that also stars Aldo Maccione, Alvaro Vitali and Olga Bisera.

Cast

Edwige FenechGioia Ferretti
Ray LovelockPatrizio Marchi
Erna SchürerTurista con Patrizio
Olga BiseraEnrica
Riccardo GarroneMarito di Enrica
Aldo MaccioneFelice Spezzaferri

