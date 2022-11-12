Not Available

In The Vision The Defeated an indigenous slave, who is guiding a group of Spanish conquerors up the jungle, describes the moment in which an army commander witnesses a collective homoerotic ritual, angrily condemns the act as "abominable and unnatural," and orders the immediate execution of the men. Shot in the Sierra Nevada of Santa Marta, Colombia, The vision of the defeated is based on an undocumented chronicle selectively passed on from generation to generation by oral transmission.