The Visitor from the Future

Alice is a young woman opposing to the construction of a power-plant, an idea of her own father who is a member of the parliament. But a weird Visitor from the Future takes her to 2555, a future destroyed by the explosion of that same power-plant. According to the Visiteur, the premature death of her father would prevent this future from happening. But they'll have to be quick because the Future Police is hunting them down so they don't alternate their timeline! Alice must achieve the impossible: save her world and save her father.