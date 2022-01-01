1993

The Visitors

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1993

Studio

Canal+

This outrageous time-travel comedy follows the misadventures of a wacky medieval knight (Jean Reno) and his faithful servant when they are accidentally transported to contemporary times by a senile sorcererMayhem rules as these 12th-century visitors try adapting to the wildly confusing modern world. To avoid being stuck here for good, however, they soon begin an all-out cosmic assault on their former castle -- now a luxury hotel -- in their quest to return to the past

Cast

Jean RenoGodefroy de Papincourt
Valérie LemercierFrénégonde de Pouille / Béatrice de Montmirail
Christian ClavierJacquouille la Fripouille / Jacquard
Marie-Anne ChazelGinette la clocharde
Christian BujeauJean-Pierre
Isabelle NantyFabienne Morlot

