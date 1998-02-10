1998

The Visitors II: The Corridors of Time

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 1998

Studio

Gaumont

The sequel to The Visitors reunites us with those lovable ruffians from the French Medieval ages who - through magic - are transported into the present, with often drastic consequences. Godefroy de Montmirail travels to today to recover the missing family jewels and a sacred relic, guarantor of his wife-to-be's fertility. The confrontation between Godefroy's repellent servant Jack the Crack and his descendent, the effete Jacquart, present-day owner of the chateau, further complicates the matter.

Cast

Christian ClavierJacquouille la Fripouille / Jacques-Henri Jacquard / Prosper le Purineur / Jacouillet
Jean RenoComte Godefroy de Montmirail, dit Godefroy le Hardi
Marie-Anne ChazelGinette
Christian BujeauJean-Pierre Goulard
Muriel RobinFrénégonde / Béatrice
Claire NadeauCora de Montmirail

View Full Cast >

Images