The Visitors II: The Corridors of Time

The sequel to The Visitors reunites us with those lovable ruffians from the French Medieval ages who - through magic - are transported into the present, with often drastic consequences. Godefroy de Montmirail travels to today to recover the missing family jewels and a sacred relic, guarantor of his wife-to-be's fertility. The confrontation between Godefroy's repellent servant Jack the Crack and his descendent, the effete Jacquart, present-day owner of the chateau, further complicates the matter.
|Christian Clavier
|Jacquouille la Fripouille / Jacques-Henri Jacquard / Prosper le Purineur / Jacouillet
|Jean Reno
|Comte Godefroy de Montmirail, dit Godefroy le Hardi
|Marie-Anne Chazel
|Ginette
|Christian Bujeau
|Jean-Pierre Goulard
|Muriel Robin
|Frénégonde / Béatrice
|Claire Nadeau
|Cora de Montmirail
