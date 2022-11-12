Not Available

London actress Ronnie receives a plum role in a lesbian vampire B-movie. No one knows she also likes girls offset. But the assistant director's a jerk, Ronnie's girlfriend's fed up, and bits of a disturbing 1970s gay "utopia" parallel world are seeping into Ronnie's real life. Investigating, Ronnie encounters a disease from Hollywood's yesteryear that may explain why actors keep mum about their same-sex love affairs; an illness spread by frothy blue liqueurs and perfume atomizers: the Viva Voce Virus. Holding the key to the mystery is ex-starlet Gloria, inventor of a very special cocktail.