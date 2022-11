Not Available

Based on the infamous and seemingly never ending 1991 Vizconde murder case in the Philippines where a woman and her two children; a teen daughter who was also raped and a 6-year-old, were all viciously stabbed to death while the husband was away in America on business. Includes gruesome real photos from the crime scene. A second movie, The Untold Story: Vizconde Massacre II, was released in 1994.