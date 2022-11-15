Not Available

The documentary is set in the backgroud that the government replaced rural primary schools with town schools. It tells a story about the teacher Wu Zhisi and four students in Luming Primary School of Luming Village, Zuoquan County, Shanxi Province and recorded the choice made by teachers and students in this background. This work shows the disappearing process of a rural elementary school hidden in the mountains and the passive choices of this five families influenced by this event.