The Voice of the Moon

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica

Returning to themes he first explored in La strada (1954), Fellini crafts a parable on the whisperings of the soul that only madmen and vagabonds are capable of hearing. The odd couple, Ivo Salvini (Benigni), a fake inspector of wells, and Gonnella (Villaggio), a former prefect, wander through the Emilia-Romagna countryside of Fellini's childhood and discover a dystopia of television commercials, fascism, beauty pageants, rock music, Catholicism, and pagan ritual.

Cast

Paolo VillaggioGonnella
Angelo OrlandoNestore
Nadia OttavianiAldina
Marisa TomasiMarisa
Syusy BladySusy
Dario GhirardiJournalist

