The Voice of the Violin: A Drama (1915) is a half-hour tragic romance of Marjorie (Helen Fulton) & Jack (Pat O'Malley). Marjorie's at the piano. Jack's shaving & giving some affection to the terrier when he hears Marjorie's music. Herbert McClean Sr (Robert Brower) is Jack's father & Marjorie's legal guardian; he is likewise moved by her playing.