2013

The Volcano

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 2013

Studio

TF1 Films Production

The eruption of the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull causes major disruptions to travelers' plans around the world. For Alain and Valérie, it's a catastrophe. Because to make it to the small Greek village in time for their daughter's wedding, this divorced couple, whose mutual hatred knows no bounds, will be obliged to set out on the road together.

Cast

Denis MénochetEzechiel
Bérangère McNeeseCécile
Albert DelpyTonton Roger
Constance DolléSylvie
Dany BoonAlain
Malik BentalhaAmi de Cécile

