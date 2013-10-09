The Volcano

The eruption of the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull causes major disruptions to travelers' plans around the world. For Alain and Valérie, it's a catastrophe. Because to make it to the small Greek village in time for their daughter's wedding, this divorced couple, whose mutual hatred knows no bounds, will be obliged to set out on the road together.
|Denis Ménochet
|Ezechiel
|Bérangère McNeese
|Cécile
|Albert Delpy
|Tonton Roger
|Constance Dollé
|Sylvie
|Dany Boon
|Alain
|Malik Bentalha
|Ami de Cécile
View Full Cast >