The Von Erichs: Front Row Ringside was a VHS release from Continental Productions, which was sold via mail order only in 1987 and ran approximately 70 minutes. It included footage of Fritz's 1982 Texas Stadium win over King Kong Bundy and key matches in his sons' careers, including David's 1979 non-title win over Harley Race in St. Louis, Kerry's NWA title win over Ric Flair, Mike's 1983 debut match against Skandor Akbar and more. The tape concludes with a preview of a planned follow-up video which would have included home movie clips of the brothers during their childhood/teenage years. For a number of reasons, including a change in production companies, Mike Von Erich's suicide shortly after the release of Front Row Ringside and Fritz's subsequent decision to sell his interest in WCCW, this second video was never issued.