The Voyeur Vol.2

After his relationship with Melissa ends, Logan returns to his voyeuristic tendencies, expanding his operations with the help of his new tenant Kenna. Using her as a front woman to install cameras in public places, Logan is able to follow the lives of several people in his life, including his ex. But with more accessibility comes more responsibility, especially when Logan discovers some very disturbing news about his ex-girlfriend. Faced with the inevitable truth that his own enjoyment is often more important than the pain and suffering of others, Logan realizes that his role in life is to watch, while others are to be watched. But the real question remains - will he ever pay for invading his privacy - or will he continue to exist as a fly on the wall of other peoples lives?