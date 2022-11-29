The Vyshka: Life of The Student Media

Not Available

The chronicle of the events of 2019 in the student media The Vyshka, whose editorial staff wrote loud texts, held planning meetings, went to rallies and reported from court hearings. But, more importantly, the film chronicles the confrontation between Russia's largest student media: from the outbreak of conflicts with the administration of the Higher School of Economics to the deprivation of the status of a student organization. He also talks about the change in editorial management, the difficulties in the development of an independent media and why The Vyshka is so much more than working chats.