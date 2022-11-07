The Wê Anthology

Not Available

The fictional life of characters awakened from a series of 8 paintings, with their stories unveiled, secrets revealed. A collection of stories with characters awakened from visionary paintings set on the island of São Tomé reveal a boy in the vignette "Me And My Friend Slingshot" between his only friend the slingshot and going to school like his mother tells him; a girl in "Love For One Day" who falls in love with the wrong boy and deals with the consequences; a man in "Domestic Violence" whose love turns into obsession and control leading finally to violence and retribution; and in "Censorship" we meet the authors of paintings uncovering the art-world of São Tomé.