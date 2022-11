Not Available

An unsophisticated country girl accidentally joins the army. Director William Witney's low-budget 1952 military comedy stars Judy Canova, Stephen Dunne, George Cleveland, June Vincent, Irene Ryan, Allen Jenkins, Roy Barcroft, Thurston Hall, George Chandler, Dick Wessel, Dick Elliott, Carl Switzer, Phyllis Kennedy and Jarma Lewis.