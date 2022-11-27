The Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald: Have Time, Will Travel

Not Available

While helping Franklin clean up his father's lab, Ronald and his pals stumble across a time machine. Hamburglar dreams up a crazy scheme to use the time machine to get out of cleaning and they end up getting lost in time. Their time travel adventures take them to prehistoric times where the time machine is nearly digested by a Tyrannosaurus and they meet their cavemen ancestors, the medieval times where they impress the crabby King Murray with a musical number to save captured Birdie, the wild wild west where they discover Hamburglar's ancestor Henry H. Burglar II, whom the residents mistake Hamburglar for, and the disco era of the '70s where they briefly encounter Mayor McCheese.