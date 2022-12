Not Available

Brucie, is abandoned and left on the steps of the police station as a mere infant, leaving a future that consists of seventeen foster homes. He begins to be influenced by his surroundings, as a war for his soul wages. After a trip to church with his friend Suzy things appear to be looking up for young Brucie, that is until he is pulled from the grid, against his will, by the Cartel to do their bidding.