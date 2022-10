Not Available

In "The Walking Dead," a man resurrected from the grave seeks revenge on the gangsters responsible for his death, and in "Frankenstein 1970," a descendant of the infamous inventor creates his own monster to his bidding. Michael Curtiz and Howard W. Koch direct these creepy horror flicks that star Boris Karloff, Edmund Gwenn, Marguerite Churchill, Ricardo Cortez, Jana Lund, Charlotte Austin and Don "Red" Barry.