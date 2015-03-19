2015

The Walking Deceased

  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 2015

Studio

Splendid Film

THE WALKING DECEASED is the Scary Movie of the zombie genre, ripping on the biggest and best of zombie pop-culture, arguably the most crazed genre in the world. The story follows a group of survivors from all walks of the apocalypse – an idiotic Sheriff with definite coma-induced brain damage, his hardass son and a hobo with only a crossbow to stave off the walking dead, four squabbling friends forced to survive this zombieland together, and a lonely zombie who just needs love to fully regain his warm body – who leave their once-safe mall hideout in search of the rumored Safe Haven Ranch, a refuge untouched by the zombie virus that has ravaged humanity. But despite the comforting name, they discover that this sanctuary may not be as welcoming as advertised.

Cast

Joey OglesbyChicago
Dave SheridanSheriff Lincoln
Joey OglesbyRomeo
Sophia Taylor AliBrooklyn
Jacqui HollandIsaac
Andrew PozzaDarnell

