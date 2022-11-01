The Walking Man

Not Available

Paris, in the mid-70s. A photographer meets an emaciated, tenebrous man called Viktor Atemian. The two become friends and invent dadaist games. Atemian starts writing incessantly. Following the publication of his short story “Fils de chien”, suddenly, with no explanation, he winds up his thriving Russian translation agency and sells his luxury apartment to some Americans. Times and the city change... His money starts running out... This is the tale of an improvised author who rises to the heights of success before crossing the desert and ending in the street. A film about the passing of time, renunciation, and plunging into the void. - San Sebastian Film Festival