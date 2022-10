Not Available

Looking to branch out from the traditional ski segment model, Wallisch teamed up with cinematographer, Kyle Decker, to produce his very own digital short ski film. This new style of project allowed Wallisch to focus all of his efforts on one film and be fully involved with the entire process from start to finish. The result is roughly eight minutes of non-stop, jaw-dropping action that viewers are sure to eat up, and Wallisch is proud to call his own.