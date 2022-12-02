The Walt Disney Comedy and Magic Revue

Not Available

No one tops the Disney magicians when it comes to creating laughter and enchantment! In this exclusive video program, expect the unexpected. Soar through the skies with a most unusual assortment of people and objects! Race off on a highway of madcap chases. Witness mystical transformation. Journey under the seas of captivating adventures. It's all that you remember and love from the Disney film wiards! Includes sequences from these Disney films: * "Magician Mickey" * "Pinocchio" * "Modern Inventions" * "Robin Hood" * "Mickey's Trailer" * "Chip 'N' Dale" * "The Eyes Have It" * "Thru the Mirror" * "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" * "Mary Poppins" * "Escap to the Witch Mountain" * "Babes in Toyland" * "The Absent-Minded Professor" * "Return from Witch Mountain" * "Return to Oz" * "The Happiest Millionaire" * "That Darn Cat" * "Herbie Rides Again" * "Hot Lead & Cold Feet" * "The North Avenue Irregulars" * "Son of Flubber"