The Walt Disney Story film, which uses Walt Disney interviews and other recordings for the narration and features rare stills and film clips, was eventually released as an educational film and in 1994 on video cassette for purchase in the parks. This film is based on the the Main Street attraction at Disneyland, in the Opera House that opened on April 8, 1973, taking the place of Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln. It is a movie, narrated by Walt himself, that tells his life story.