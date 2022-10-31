Not Available

The Wandering Swordsman

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In this thrilling martial arts twist on the tale of Robin Hood, a charismatic highwayman (Death Duel and Shaolin Temple's David Chiang) with formidable sword skills decides to help the poor by robbing from thieves and distributing the wealth. This plan doesn't sit well with the criminals, who band together to stop him. Fortunately, our hero has a powerful blade on his side, not to mention popular beauty Lily Li (Black Magic) at his side. A high-spirited blend of action, romance, and comedy, this Shaw Brothers classic from fearless director Chang Cheh (Five Deadly Venoms) is a timeless example of pure high-voltage entertainment.

Cast

David ChiangYu Hsieh Erh
Bolo Yeung'Unicorn' Du Kuo Lung
Lily Li Li-LiChiang Ning
Chan SingIron King Jung Sz Hu
Lau GongFlying Robber Fang Tien Lung
Wang Kuang-YuSingle Swordsman Jin Li Loi

View Full Cast >

Images