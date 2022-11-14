The Wanderings of Ivan

Not Available

During a beautiful summer, Ivan, a young Russian arriving in Paris, lives in extreme precariousness. Without money, isolated, deprived of everything, victim of general indifference, even rejected by his Orthodox community, he soon left the big city to take refuge in an adjacent wood, in search of nature and solitude. He settled in a small camp, but soon he discovered a clandestine life where rode male prostitution is a law. He meets young equivocal men and women over whom he has no hold. Then it's his meeting with Pierre, a young father who will seal his destiny and with which he will commit the irreparable.