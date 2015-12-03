2015

The Wannabe

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 3rd, 2015

Studio

Traction Media

Based on true events, The Wannabe, a story about Thomas, a man obsessed with Mafia culture during the 1990s in New York City. When Thomas’s failed attempts to fix the trial of infamous mobster John Gotti gets him rejected by the people he idolizes most, he sets off on a drug infused crime spree with his girlfriend and longtime mob groupie, Rose, by brazenly robbing the local Mafia hangouts.

Cast

Patricia ArquetteRose
Michael ImperioliAlphonse
David ZayasPablo Guzman
Domenick LombardozziMickey
Vincent PiazzaThomas
Mike StarrJerry

View Full Cast >

Images