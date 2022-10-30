The Wanted; the Wanted Dream

Not Available

They are by far the most rebellious and exciting boy band on the planet today. 5 british lads that set their eyes on world domination, are showing what their made of. The new bad boys of pop never shy away from controversy and are always ready for a good fight. From their Twitter feud with rivals One Direction to being stalked by Lindsay Lohan, these boys are ready for everything. With exclusive interviews with friends and industry specialists, meet the band that is causing a stir in the world of music. Meet The Wanted.