1972

The War Between Men and Women

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1972

Studio

Done Four Productions

2 quirky Manhattanites crash into each other cute at an ophthalmologist's office. Peter is a grouchy cartoonist/author whose vision is failing, divorced mother Theresa is also reluctant to plunge into a relationship right now. It's not love at first sight - both have their eyes dilated, plus Peter constantly lampoons women in his work, which book seller Theresa knows well. Loosely based on James Thurber's drawings "The War Between Men & Women," and Thurber's life, the film features animated sequences.

Cast

Barbara HarrisTheresa ("Terry") Alice Kozlenko
Jason RobardsStephen Kozlenko
Herb EdelmanHoward Mann
Lisa GerritsenLinda Kozlenko
Lisa EilbacherCaroline Kozlenko
Moosie DrierDavid Kozlenko

