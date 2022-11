Not Available

The documentary release The War File: Great German Battleships of World War II culls from material including vintage archival footage, interviews with former Nazi officers, and file photographs to provide a detailed exploration of the British Royal Navy's pursuit of several German maritime vessels during the Second World War. Each chapter is devoted to one subject; topics include the Dreadnoughts, the Scharnhorst, the Bismarck, Channel Dash and Tirpitz.