The War Is Over

A group of Spanish refugees try to organize protests from France. Their network is under constant threat by the police and some of them have recently been arrested. The main character (played by Yves Montand) dedicated his whole life to the battle but he feels forever estranged. He doesn't find his place nor in his adoptive country (France) nor in love. But this film is not about the story, it's all about style. Alain Resnais has an original approach in this film and this is the thing that makes this film worth watching.