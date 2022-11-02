The War of the Worlds: Live on Stage!

Not Available

In 1978 Jeff Wayne composed and produced one of the most groundbreaking and best-selling musical works of all time. In 2006 after much anticipation Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds was brought to the stage for the first time, playing to sold-out arenas across the UK. The War of The Worlds Live is a spectacular mix of live music, theatre, multi-media and visual arts on a grand scale. It combines the brilliance of the original performers including Jeff Wayne, Justin Hayward, Chris Thompson and even the late Richard Burton (‘In Sight and Sound’) along with a brand new cast, the 10-piece Black Smoke Band, the 48-piece ULLAdubULLA Strings and an unforgettable fully operating 30ft Martian Fighting Machine!