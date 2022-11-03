The War Symphonies: Shostakovich Against Stalin

Not Available

Documentary - Filmed at the Musikvereinssaal in Vienna, Austria, this 1986 performance took place at a benefit concert to raise funds for the restoration of the world-famous concert hall. Renowned conductor Leonard Bernstein leads the Wiener Philharmoniker through Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich's rarely performed Sixth Symphony and his joyous Ninth Symphony. Bonus features include Bernstein discussing his unique take on each of these masterful pieces. - Valery Gergiev, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic, Flora Litvinova