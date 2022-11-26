The War to End all Wars: And its American Veterans

Not Available

Relying on newly discovered archival footage, memoirs from the fallen and expert commentary from world-renown scholars, The War to End all Wars tells the story of World War I from the American perspective: It's Ace pilots, mine-laying sailors, heroic doughboys, Harlem Hell Fights, and courageous nurses. As the story of trench, chemical and open warfare unfolds, we come to understand how the first global war transformed American society, leading to the Veteran's Administration, while also solidifying the country's parochial past despite the battlefield successes of African American troops. —Daniel L Bernardi