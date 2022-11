Not Available

It's hard to imagine Adolf Hitler as a genteel boyfriend escorting his lady love on a romantic walk amidst the picturesque Bavarian Alps. But indeed, he enjoyed many private encounters with his mistress, Eva Braun, at the mountain retreat of Berghof, where the couple escaped the prying eyes of the public and their disapproving families. This documentary sheds light on the relationship and on Braun herself through home movies shot at Berghof.