The Warrior Class

Not Available

Rookie lawyer Alec Brno has just been assigned the case of his career: exposing a billion-dollar oil scam led by a ruthless mafia boss. When he reluctantly falls for the gangster's beautiful but drug-addicted wife - also his key witness - Alec soon realizes that all the legal savvy in the world can't protect him from the dangerous reality of mob violence. In a system where criminals often walk free, sometimes courtroom warriors must take the battle for justice into their own hands. Written by Echo Bridge Home Entertainment