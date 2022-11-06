Not Available

The Warrior's Heart

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A love story during the Second World War in Scandinavia. Ann Mari, a Norwegian, works as a nurse in the Winter War of 1939/40 between Finland and the Soviet Union. She falls in love with the Finish soldier Markus. The war stops temporarily, and they settle down in northern Norway. Norway gets occupied by Germany and Markus leaves Ann Mari, as Finland goes to war again to win back the lost territory. A short time later Markus seems to be dead and Ann Mari falls in love with the German soldier Maximilian. But Markus soon returns alive. After a struggle for Ann Mari they three take refuge from the Germans to Sweden, but Sweden deports foreign deserters.

    Cast

    		Anneke von der LippeAnn Mari Salmi
    		Thomas KretschmannLt. Maximillian Lüdt
    		Peter SnickarsMarkus Salmi
    		Juha MujeOlli
    		Bjørn SundquistKarl Simonnæs
    		Solfrid HeierFru Simonnæs

