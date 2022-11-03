1933

The Warrior's Husband

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 27th, 1933

Studio

Not Available

The Warrior's Husband is a satire of the male and female roles in society set in 800 B.C.. Queen Hippolyta (Marjorie Rambeau) rules Pontus with masculine authority; in fact, it is the women of Pontus who do all the laboring, fighting, and governing. Hippolyta's husband Sapiens (Ernest Truex) is truly a sissy of the first order, and is not unlike most of Pontus' male inhabitants.

Cast

Elissa LandiAntiope
David MannersTheseus
Ernest TruexSapiens
Lionel BelmoreHomer
Claudia ColemanHeroica
Maude EburneBuria

