Not Available

The Wars of the Roses

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Royal Shakespeare Company

A 1965 BBC adaptation of William Shakespeare's first historical tetralogy (1 Henry VI, 2 Henry VI, 3 Henry VI and Richard III), which deals with the conflict between the House of Lancaster and the House of York over the throne of England, a conflict known as the Wars of the Roses. It was based on the 1963 theatre adaptation by John Barton, and directed by Peter Hall for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Cast

David WarnerKing Henry VI
Janet SuzmanJoan la Pucelle
Peggy AshcroftQueen Margaret
Donald SindenDuke of York
Paul HardwickDuke of Gloucester
Roy DotriceKing Edward IV

View Full Cast >

Images