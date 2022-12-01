The Warwick Rowers - Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Not Available

We’re back in full colour and full HD, in our most intimate and revealing film yet. Follow us throughout our 2014 calendar photoshoot, hear why we love our sport and find out what we really think about taking our clothes off for the world. We also talk about the serious side of what we do – Sport Allies, our outreach programme to challenge homophobia. All against a background of a beautiful English summer by the River Avon, with an all original soundtrack that was donated to us by incredible musicians from all around the world. We think it’s our best film yet, but we’ll let you be the judge!