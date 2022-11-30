The Warwick Rowers - Some Like it Hotter

Not Available

You’re going to LOVE our new film! Shot in Ultra HD on location in the English countryside and on the beautiful beaches of southern Spain, this stunning documentary follows the filming of the 2015 calendar. With lots of interviews with the boys as well as exquisite behind-the-scenes footage, this film will take your breath away. Running over an hour, it is our most ambitious movie to date, with exceptional cinematography and plenty of naked rowers showing they have nothing to be ashamed of…