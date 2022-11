Not Available

In this film, a group of women and children gather sweet, fresh /ole berries and sha roots. The younger women, led by N!ai, bait a nest of wasps. As the day wears on, Debe, N!ai's youngest son, grows restless. Di!ai asks N!ai to take Debe home, but she refuses, and walks off to join the younger women. The film explores the interactions between these women as they engage in their everyday pursuit of food. It is a companion film to Debe's Tantrum.