The Watchdog

A homeless dog comes to a sign offering a home at a farm for a watchdog. He just settles into the doghouse straight from the road. Adorable white bunnies appear, all hauling off the vegetable crops, one by one. Dog captures one of them, lines it up for a General Loan-style execution, but hasn't the heart. Failed at his mission, he quits.(No farmer was ever seen, so nobody even knew he was there to begin with)The rabbits now decide he's one of them, and put some fake bunny ears on him, and he happily joins them.