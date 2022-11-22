Not Available

The Watcher Self is an unsettling psychosexual chiller written and directed by Matt Cruse about one woman's descent into hell. Cora (Karen French) begins her day facing the consequences of a nightmare. Struggling to maintain a normal routine, she engages in a series of emotionally detached encounters and experiences a confusing psychological connection with the strange and elusive Van (Julian Shaw). Then echoes from the past threaten to derail her tenuous state of mind, and Cora becomes increasingly dislocated from her surroundings. Is she going insane, or is it something else? The Watcher Self is about what remains when the layers of sanity are gradually stripped away... and what may or may not be real.