The Water Carrier

Not Available

"[El reino de los cielos] is about the difficulties facing the blind 70-year-old Bernabe when he regains his sight after an operation. The film is like a fable, shot in the village of Cucunuba in the Andes. Cucunuba, like the world of García Márquez and Yoknapatawpha by Faulkner, is a mythical place that becomes universal despite and thanks to its special features. Cardosa: 'The theme of blindness is directly linked to the medium of film. I expressed Bernabe's "way of looking" before and after regaining his sight in the different camera styles.' ... the first film shot in Colombia since the government stopped film production in 1988." - IFFR