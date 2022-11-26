Not Available

A lyrical fusion of hypnotic images, original music and spoken narrative text, The Water Catalogue is a meditation on the power and poetry of water. In this impressionistic "video album," Seaman explores the mythic and everyday connotations of water, establishing its erotic kinship with the human body and representing it as a symbol for emotional, psychological and physical states. Shot in Super-8 film and video, Seaman's processed, slowed and otherwise altered visuals take on metaphorical life. Through his fluid, sensual manipulation of sound and visuals, Seaman distills water to its most elemental form.