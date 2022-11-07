The Waterloo Collection - Part 3 - Cavalry Charge

Not Available

With the failures of the attacks on Hougoumont and by D'Erlon's Corps Napoleon decides to unleash his cavalry. The French Cavalry at this time were the finest in Europe. Marshall Ney had 9000 troopers under his command. Once again Napoleon was seeing what he wanted to not what was happening. It is likely that he mistook the casualties moving back from the front as a sign that D'Erlon and the Grand Battery had brocken the Allies. As usual he had underestimated the strenght of Wellington's reverse slope position. He was also under the cosh of the threat of imminent arrival of Blucher's men from the east. In two hours the glory of the French army, the cavalry, were defeated despite their courage. Many of those on the field stated that the Cavalry didn't kill a single soldier in those defiant allied squares.