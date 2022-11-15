The Waters Decide

Not Available

The story of balladistic intonation takes place at Lake Balaton, in a fisher village. The love of Kovács Mária and Szabó Mihály is hopeless due to a long animosity between their families. Mária is married by her father to his adopted son Kovács Jani. The unhappy young woman is unable to hide her love for Mihály and therefore her angry father sentences her with the traditionally suitable penalty of unfaithful women, she is put on the stormy waters of Balaton in a boat without oars or scull.